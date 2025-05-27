2025 WSA National Championships – Letting Australia’s best future tradies shine

Witness live competitions and explore interactive workshops under one roof at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre. Images: WorldSkills Australia

The 2025 National Championships & Skills Show highlights Australia’s top apprentices, trainees, and students who compete to put their talent, precision, and dedication to the test. Ai Group Comment – Innes Willox, Chief Executive, Australian Industry Group

From the power of welding to the precision of carpentry, the 2025 National Championships & Skills Show is an all-access pass to the future of skilled trades. Visitors can witness live competitions, explore interactive workshops, and discover career-defining opportunities – all under one roof at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre.

If you’re from a manufacturing or engineering background, the WorldSkills Australia National Championships is the ultimate showcase of the next generation driving the industry forward. Watch the country’s most talented young tradespeople compete in real-world challenges that highlight the skill, precision, and innovation shaping today’s industrial landscape. Experience the heat and accuracy of welding, the structural expertise of construction steelwork, and the hands-on finesse of fitting and turning. Explore the cutting edge through industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and mechatronics, where automation and digital integration take centre stage. Plus, see the detail-driven work in electrical control and sheetmetal technology — key areas where craftsmanship meets technology. Whether you’re here to support, recruit, or simply be inspired, this is where the future of manufacturing and engineering comes to life.

Explore, learn and try with WorldSkills Australia and the Brisbane Careers and Employment Expo. Here’s what visitors can expect.

• Explore: The Expo brings careers to life with hands-on experiences, industry showcases, and expert insights to help people find their path.

• Learn: Watch the nation’s best talent in action at the 2025 National Championships & Skills Show. Across 60+ different skills and trades, competitors will showcase their expertise, proving why they’re the best of the best. Their dedication, precision, and drive will inspire the next generation of skilled professionals.

• Try: Try’aSkill allows visitors to roll up their sleeves and give it a go. They can get hands-on with a range of trade and skill-based activities, see what sparks their interest, and get a feel for real-world careers.

Ever present within WorldSkills Australia’s operations is international expert within industrial mechanics, David Baldwin, who has a long history relationship with the organisation that dates

back to his time in Ireland.

“My manager back in Ireland was heavily involved with WorldSkills Ireland. He called me one day from Abu Dhabi and tasked me with setting up a national competition in Ireland. I set up a national competition, trained a competitor, and we ended up getting a bronze medal,” he said.

Recently, Baldwin served as a source of inspiration and guidance for World Skills 2024 Skillaroo, Michael Bowen.

“He has developed so much in such a short period of time. He was my student three years ago now. He worked hard, studied hard, was accurate with his work, and I took him on board. He’s in a really good position now. He’s developing himself personally and professionally as well,” he said.

Can’t make it to Brisbane? Tune into Channel WSA

For those passionate about skilled trades but can’t be there in person, Channel WSA has the Expo covered. It’s a go-to hub for competition highlights, industry insights, and a Medal Ceremony celebrating skills excellence from the 2025 National Championships & Skills Show.

Channel WSA has:

• Live competition coverage: Get a seat to intense skills battles, from welding and carpentry to electrical control and heavy vehicle technology.

• Tips from the best: Hear from industry pros, past champions, and training experts as they share real-world advice to help people sharpen their skills.

• Career pathways and success stories: Learn how the competition judges and past competitors have used WorldSkills to launch their careers and connect with industry leaders.

Follow Channel WSA on social media and subscribing on YouTube will help to stay in the loop and prevent missing any moments of the action.

What is WorldSkills?

For more than 40 years, WorldSkills Australia has been inspiring and empowering young Australians to excel in their chosen trades. Through competitions, training programs, and industry collaboration, the organisation helps build a highly skilled, innovative workforce while championing the value of vocational excellence.

Since 1981, WorldSkills Australia has supported more than 100,000 apprentices, trainees, and students in regional and national competitions – many of whom have gone on to represent Australia on the global stage. The organisation’s programs also address skills shortages, align with national workforce priorities, and reinforce Australia’s reputation for skills excellence worldwide.

Think you’ve got what it takes – Start your journey in 2026

Do you think you have what it takes? Every two years, more than 500 WorldSkills Regional Competitions take place across 34 regions in Australia, testing the skills of more than 6,000 apprentices, trainees, and students. Medal winners from these one-day events have the chance to advance to the national level, with the best earning the opportunity to represent Australia internationally.

These competitions wouldn’t happen without the support of training providers, employers, local councils, industry leaders, volunteers, and sponsors – all working together to showcase and support the next generation of skilled workers.

The 2026 competition cycle runs from February to November 2026, occurring in training organisations throughout Australia. While sign-ups aren’t open yet, now’s the time to start preparing for your chance to compete. Keep an eye out for upcoming regional events and get ready to put your skills to the test.

Global stardom via international dominance

WorldSkills International is the pinnacle of skills competition, where the world’s best apprentices and tradies come together to showcase their talent. WorldSkills is about setting global standards for excellence and proving that Aussie tradies are among the best in the world.

Why it matters

Every two years, competitors from 89 countries go head-to-head in over 60 skill categories. But WorldSkills isn’t just about medals – it’s about elevating the skilled trades, shaping industry standards, and opening doors to career-defining opportunities.

The road to Shanghai 2026

Australia is gearing up to send its top tradespeople to the 2026 WorldSkills International Competition in Shanghai. Chosen from the medallists of the 2025 National Championships, the next Skillaroos will train for over 12 months, honing their skills to thrive and inspire in 2026. Competing at the international level is a game-changer – it’s a chance to understand new techniques and trends, gain industry recognition, expand career opportunities, and connect with the best in the world.

Why compete?

WorldSkills Australia isn’t just about competition; it’s about transformation. Participants gain experience, industry respect, and career-boosting opportunities. Many former competitors have gone on to secure high-profile jobs, contracts, and leadership roles in their fields.

A global movement

Partnering with global organisations like UNESCO and the World Bank, WorldSkills plays a key role in strengthening vocational education and training worldwide. When people compete, they’re not just showcasing your skills – they’re helping to drive change on a global scale.

Harrison Field

Achievements:

• Bronze Medallist, Welding – WorldSkills International Competition, Lyon 2024.

• Gold Medallist, Welding – 2023 WorldSkills Australia National Championships.

• Young Tradesperson of the Year – 2023 NSW & ACT Welding Excellence Awards.

“The international travel I did during my WorldSkills journey is something I will never forget, from going to the USA and China for training competitions, it was incredible. During the competition I was so proud to represent my country,” said Harrison Field, a bronze medallist at the WorldSkills International Competition 2024.

“My skills were highly enhanced during the international competitions. To be able to see how the other countries train and do different things and gain knowledge from them helped me a lot.

“Also speaking to experts and trainers from other countries helped me enhance my skills a lot. This journey has helped me a lot, I have been offered many jobs and has helped me gain a lot of respect in my industry and I am forever grateful for what WorldSkills has done for me.”