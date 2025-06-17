2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships & Skills Show wraps up

Image: WorldSkills Australia

The 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships & Skills Show has wrapped up, drawing record crowds and awarding the nation’s best young apprentices and trainees with a new medallions.

Held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre from 12–14 June, the event brought together more than 35,000 visitors.

These visitors witnessed over 600 competitors from every state and territory go head-to-head across more than 60 skill categories, ranging from cyber security and cabinetmaking to cookery, floristry and plumbing.

One of the largest National Championships in WorldSkills Australia’s 44-year history, the 2025 event was a high-energy celebration of vocational excellence – shining a national spotlight on the vital role trades and skills play in Australia’s economic future.

” This has been one of the biggest and best National Championships in our history — and a true celebration of what’s possible when young people, educators, government, and industry come together to back skills,” saidWorldSkills Australia CEO, Trevor Schwenke.

“Brisbane was an incredible host and it was fantastic to walk the floor and witness the outstanding level of competition, as the nation’s best young skills talent gave it their all. Their passion was inspiring and I’m sure many visitors are now considering where a vocational career could take them.

We’re grateful to the Queensland Government, TAFE Queensland, our partners and the entire Brisbane community for embracing this event and helping us raise the profile of vocational education nationally.”

Top honours and medal tally

After three fierce days of competition, New South Wales was crowned the overall winner, topping the medal tally with outstanding results across multiple categories.

Top Awards Presented:

Best of Nation – Lily-Grace Toohill, Victoria- Jewellery recognised as the highest-performing competitor across all categories.

– Lily-Grace Toohill, Victoria- Jewellery recognised as the highest-performing competitor across all categories. VETiS Shield – NSW, awarded Best Performing State for Vocational Education and Training in Schools.

– NSW, awarded Best Performing State for Vocational Education and Training in Schools. Evatt Shield – Melbourne East Region, awarded Best Performing Region.

Competitors who excelled in WorldSkills-recognised international categories may now be selected to join Team Australia (“The Skillaroos”), representing the nation at the 48th WorldSkills International Competition in Shanghai, 2026.

A Showcase of Skill, Dedication and Possibility

Hands-on Try’aSkill stations proved a major drawcard for students, families and career seekers, while thousands visited the co-located Brisbane Careers and Employment Expo, connecting directly with training providers, industry leaders, and employers.

International interest was also strong, with more than 60 Asia-Pacific delegates visiting as part of a global knowledge exchange hosted by TAFE Queensland. Representatives from China and Timor-Leste also took part in the competition as special international guests, highlighting the international collaborative spirit of the program.

The 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships & Skills Show was supported by the Queensland Government, TAFE Queensland and a nationwide network of industry, education, and community partners.

“I congratulate our latest medallists and all competitors who gave up their free time to hone their skills, and who put themselves forward to compete at the highest level, on the country’s biggest skills stage,” said Hon Ross Bates MP, QLD Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training.

“This major event has also been welcomed by our tourism and hospitality operators-with the event injecting millions into the local economy.

“I thank WorldSkills Australia, TAFE Queensland, expo exhibitors, and all whose collective effort ensured the tremendous success of this event- further elevating the status of training and skills nationwide.”