2025 Women in Industry Awards – Highlighting exceptional achievements across industry

In 2024, Kate Leone took home the Rising Star of the Year award. Images: Prime Creative Media

The 2025 Women in Industry Awards promise to celebrate the outstanding contributions of women across Australia’s industrial sectors – including manufacturing.

After a milestone event in Sydney last year, the Women in Industry Awards return to Melbourne in 2025, taking place at the Carousel on 19 June 2025, commencing at 7pm.

The awards provide an opportunity to those within industrial sectors to come together and recognise the tireless work and achievements of numerous outstanding women. Those recognised span a broad range of industries that include manufacturing, mining, transport, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail, construction, resources, energy, and infrastructure.

Attending the awards is a great opportunity to celebrate and amplify the achievements of individuals who continue to drive change, break down barriers and create new possibilities for the next generation.

For the Women in Industry 2025 Awards, categories will include:

• Excellence in Manufacturing

• Excellence in Engineering

• Business Development Success of the Year

• Excellence in Construction

• Excellence in Mining

• Excellence in Transport

• Industry Advocacy Award

• Mentor of the Year

• Rising Star of the Year

• Safety Advocacy Award

• Woman of the Year

Alongside nominees and industry associates, present at the awards will be the esteemed sponsors of this year’s event: Atlas Copco Australia – sponsoring Rising Star of the Year, PACCAR Australia – sponsoring Safety Advocacy Award, Kenter Logistics – sponsoring Excellence in Transport award, and Fulton Hogan – sponsoring Woman of the Year award.

Rising to the occasion

Few embody industrial excellence like 2024 Rising Star of the Year award winner, Kate Leone, who herself recognises the significance of these awards.

Leone began her journey as a communications engineer over four years ago when she joined engineering services provider, UGL through a CIMIC graduate program.

“I joined UGL in 2021 after working as a mechatronic engineer on a variety of different industry projects for a research and development company,” she said.

As a part of the graduate program, Leone got to experience two different projects in different capacities as a mechatronic engineer and a communications engineer in the UGL Major Projects – Transport division. Taking this experience and running with it, Leone is now responsible for multiple design packages.

“I’m involved in coordinating with different site teams and subcontractors for installation and commissioning works,” she said.

This experience and ambition to rise the ranks ultimately led Leone to be nominated for the Women in Industry Awards’ Rising Star of the Year, by her project. Leone gave great credit to both formal and informal mentoring opportunities for giving her a chance at the nomination as such a young engineer.

“I couldn’t have done this without the support of the project director and the senior communications advisor who put together the application. It was truly a team effort,” she said. “Mentoring programs can give you the platform or leg-up to succeed where you might not have otherwise had access.”

Following a successful nomination, Leone

attended the awards ceremony at Doltone House in Sydney last year, describing her nerves as “extremely heightened”.

“I was surrounded by an entire room of incredibly high-achieving women across a multitude of construction industries that represent the many goals I have for my career,” she said.

Despite this, she emphasised feeling genuinely supported by an entire community, no matter the outcome of the event.

“Along with a supportive table of people from my project, I also had the support of my parents and partner who attended the night.”

As the night unfolded, and anticipation built, Leone’s evening would reach its pinnacle when she was announced as the 2024 Rising Star of the Year. Once the initial shock subsided, she was able to appreciate the true weight and importance of

the achievement.

“As a young female engineer, I often experience imposter syndrome when it comes to the value I place on my contributions and skills,” Leone said. “An award like this helps to break down barriers like that, which many young engineers face.”

Having done a lot of scoping out of the other finalists for the award prior to the event, Leone said she was beyond proud to be recognised as a part

of a group of people that have achieved so much,

so early.

“Along with what the award represented, it gave me the opportunity to recognise the continual work that is put in by industry,” she said.

Beyond her own achievement, Leone said the event helps provide a deeper awareness of the many women working tirelessly across a wide range of roles. She noted that the awards not only celebrate these efforts but also provide a valuable platform for learning.

“I have learnt so much about the different types of jobs that are needed across these industries, and how many women are working above and beyond their roles to better these industries as a whole,” Leone said. “I would highly recommend attending the awards ceremonies, to not only support the achievements of women across industries and the teams that support them, but also to learn from their experiences.

“Having a room full of impressive people, who are there because they want to give back, provides a fantastic opportunity to learn directly from them and develop meaningful networks.”

Whether attending for colleagues you work with, women who inspire you from afar, or inspirations who are providing you with guidance and support, your support and attendance goes a long way.

To celebrate the exceptional achievements of the 2025 Women in Industry Award winners – whose impact echoes that of Leone – register to attend at womeninindustry.com.au/awards