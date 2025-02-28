MedTechVic 2025 event spotlights collaborations on innovation

Image: Swinburne University

Swinburne University of Technology’s MedTechVic held their annual showcase event for researchers, industry partners and consumers of medical devices to encourage collaborative innovations focussed for the end user.

Following its theme ‘Innovation in Collaboration’, the event provided key challenges and opportunities in the assistive technology sector.

The latest research presented by Swinburne PhD students highlighted the importance of MedTech collaborations in the quality of life for end users. The research topics presented include:

Custom walking aids to support individual needs.

Accessible mobile technology for seniors with visual impairments.

Intuitive VR interactions for art, assistive tech and sports.

These presentations promoted collaborative approaches to advance innovative ideas and support of rapid prototyping.

“Swinburne’s 2025 MedTechVic Showcase highlighted the challenges of purposefully engaging end users and individuals with lived experiences, while underscoring the importance of partnerships that bridge healthcare and medtech sectors,” said director of MedTechVic Rachael McDonald.

“Connecting diverse industries and involving the right people at every stage is crucial to creating alignment and driving meaningful progress.”

A keynote address by stroke survivor and founder of Genyus Network, Caleb Rixon, suggested that health professionals and researchers reinforce trust-based collaborations by emphasising the neglect of emotional infrastructure.

“Quit doing innovation for innovation’s sake. Instead, focus all your attention on starting with collaboration. If you’re a leader, begin with validating, elevating and amplifying that person,” said Rixon.