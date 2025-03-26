2025-26 Federal Budget: Defence spending accelerated?

Image: ID1974/stock.adobe.com

The 2025-26 Budget will now see an additional $10.6 billion invested into the Australian Defence Force (ADF) over the forward estimates, bringing the value of this investment is now $57.6 billion over the decade.

In the 2025-26 Budget, the Government is also bringing forward $1 billion of investment to enable Defence to acquire capabilities faster.

The Federal Government has made investments in cutting-edge Defence capabilities, which has hit records levels over the past few years.

The local Australian defence industry is apart of these benefits, with 80 per cent of Defence’s annual budget spent in Australia to deliver jobs and economic opportunities for Australia and Australians.

The transformation in Defence over the past three years has seen:

The release of the Defence Strategic Review and the first National Defence Strategy, refocusing Defence and aligning our investment with priority capabilities.

A growing ADF for the first time in almost four years, including an increase in ADF recruitment application numbers of more than 19 per cent year-on-year for the past two years.

Increased investment and re-focused investment, including more than $330 billion over ten years through the Integrated Investment Program to deliver a more potent, focused and integrated Defence Force.

These developments are from a Federal Government priority on getting Defence spending on track and delivering projects on time. These investments are essential for maintaining Australia’s defence capabilities in a changing world.