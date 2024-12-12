2024’s superstars of STEM announced

Image: Seventyfour/stock.adobe.com

Ovarian cancer, bushfires, renewable energy and livestock parasites are among the national challenges being tackled by this year’s cohort of Superstars of STEM.

The next 60 Superstars are an incredible mix of scientists, technologists, mathematicians and engineers.

Backed with a $7 million investment to date by the Federal Government, Superstars of STEM is breaking gender stereotypes about who can work in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“Australia’s brightest minds are a national asset coveted world-wide, with this year’s cohort of women and non-binary Superstars further underscoring Australia’s capability in STEM,” said minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic.

“We’re proud to be supporting the Superstars of STEM, an incredible initiative which celebrates our nation’s diverse talent and encourages them to pursue their career ambitions.”

Providing media training, mentoring and networking for women and non-binary STEM experts, the initiative builds crucial leadership and communication skills to grow careers.

Over the years, Superstars have also inspired more than 80,000 high school students through visits and speeches to around 480 Australian schools.

Superstars come from across Australia and are drawn from diverse economic, social and cultural backgrounds. This year’s group includes 14 Superstars from regional Australia and three First Nations women.

Superstars are selected through a highly competitive selection process, managed by Science and Technology Australia (STA). With this year’s cohort, the number of total Superstars will hit 270.

For more information, visit: scienceandtechnologyaustralia.org.au/superstars-of-stem.