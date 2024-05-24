2024 finalists for the 2024 Women in Industry Awards announced

The 2024 Women in Industry Awards finalists have been unveiled, marking an exciting step toward celebrating excellence in the field.
RISING STAR OF THE YEAR – Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco
Recognising an individual who has shown significant promise within their chosen industry or who has reached new goals at the start of their career.
Finalists
- Freya Jeffries, GroundProbe
- Grace Stapley, SMEC
- Jessie Schilling, HKA
- Kate Leone, UGL – M6 Stage 1 Project
- Renee Daumuller, Incitec Pivot Limited
- Sophie Davies, Fortescue
- Vivian Lee, McConnell Dowell
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SUCCESS OF THE YEAR
Recognising an individual who has created new growth opportunities that has allowed their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue.
Finalists
- Claire Halsey, Cleanaway
- Michelle Knott, Brooklyn Quarry
- Rebekah Seysener, Orica
- Rhianna Di Trapani, Virtual Civil Consulting
- Sandra Robinson, Kennards Hire
INDUSTRY ADVOCACY AWARD – Proudly sponsored by Komatsu
Recognising an individual who has helped shape a positive view of their industry and/or helped to create a policy change that benefits those working in the sector.
Finalists
- Becky May Felstead, Strong Minds Strong Mines
- Brenda Denbesten, B&D Group
- Kim Wainwright, Xplore Resources and Queensland Exploration Council
- Steph Gee, CM & SM Gee Electrical
- Vesna Newman, John Holland
MENTOR OF THE YEAR
Recognising an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to developing female talent within their organisation or wider industry.
Finalists
- Catriona Sutherland, Stantec
- Deb Scown, Ampol Limited
- Janelle Greene, NTI
- Kirstin Reblin, Opal Packaging
- Kristina Duris, Cleanaway
- Leanne Isabella, Hysata
- MarSerrano Lopez, SMEC
- Yiming Ma, Enscope
SAFETY ADVOCACY AWARD
Recognising an individual working actively to improve safety for their industry.
Finalists
- Ally Boys, Toll Group
- Ann Redfern, Fulton Hogan
- Colleen Ning, GroundProbe
- Gail Harvey, Guidera O’Connor
- Kahlia Foster, Harvey’s Towing
- Kathleen Kelly, McConnell Dowell
- Liana Walsh, Elgas
EXCELLENCE IN MANUFACTURING – Proudly sponsored by PACCAR Australia
Recognising an individual who has thought ‘outside the box’ to implement an outstanding personal contribution to their manufacturing business and the wider manufacturing community.
Finalists
- Derelle Mitchell, Health Focus Manufacturing
- Kira McGrath, Orica
- Lara Cassim, Ausco Modular
- Megan Haysom, Halocell
- Samantha Wynn, Komatsu
- Stacey Head, she wear
EXCELLENCE IN TRANSPORT – Proudly sponsored by Kenter Logistics
Recognising an individual who has gone above and beyond to improve and positively impact the Australian transport industry.
Finalists
- Alice Reis, Arup
- Anne Modderno, Swietelsky
- Jenny Fellows, Fellows Bulk Haulage
- Monica Dryden, Mott Macdonald
- Orlane Mortimer, Wollongong Crane Trucks
- Shani Davies, Metro Trains Melbourne
EXCELLENCE IN ENGINEERING – Proudly sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE
Recognising an individual who has shown leadership in engineering, technological excellence and innovation.
Finalists
- Allyson Woodford, APA Group
- Helen Baxter-Crawford, SMEC
- Nicole Waterman, Laing O’Rourke Australia
- Olivia Mirza, Western Sydney University
- Prisantha Dissanayake, SMEC
- Tammy Sheely, Enscope
EXCELLENCE IN MINING
Recognising an individual who has made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the mining industry.
Finalists
- Ashley McCarthy-Griffiths, Stanmore Resources
- Kelly Ferguson, BHP
- Laura Jeffrey, TUNDRA Resource Analytics Pty Ltd
- Renata Roberts, The Bloomfield Group
- Sinead Booth, Fortescue
EXCELLENCE IN CONSTRUCTION
Recognising an individual who has made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the construction industry.
Finalists
- Angela Hucker, EPIC – Empowering People in Construction
- Daisy Wu, Linsight; Multilingual Connectors
- Felicity Pettiford, Sydney Builder Chick
- Lisa Foley, McConnell Dowell
- Rebecca Britt, CIMIC Group’s CPB Contractors – M6 Stage 1
- Sinead Redmond, GeelongPort
EXCELLENCE IN ENERGY – Proudly sponsored by Energy Today, The Australian Pipeliner and Ecogeneration
Recognising an individual who has made a positive contribution to the renewables, electricity, pipeliner or oil and gas industries.
Finalists
- Aditi Dey, Enscope
- Elizabeth Wheeler, APA Group
- Marion Geltinger, Halocell Australia
- Sheila Wujanto-Hawe, Jemena
- Vesna Olles, BOC Limited
WOMAN OF THE YEAR – Proudly sponsored by Fulton Hogan
Woman of the Year is chosen from the winners of the other Awards categories.
Stay tuned as we approach the winner announcement in just over a week!