2024 finalists for the 2024 Women in Industry Awards announced

Image: Curioso.Photography / stock.adobe.com

The 2024 Women in Industry Awards finalists have been unveiled, marking an exciting step toward celebrating excellence in the field.

RISING STAR OF THE YEAR – Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco

Recognising an individual who has shown significant promise within their chosen industry or who has reached new goals at the start of their career.

Finalists

Freya Jeffries, GroundProbe

Grace Stapley, SMEC

Jessie Schilling, HKA

Kate Leone, UGL – M6 Stage 1 Project

Renee Daumuller, Incitec Pivot Limited

Sophie Davies, Fortescue

Vivian Lee, McConnell Dowell

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SUCCESS OF THE YEAR

Recognising an individual who has created new growth opportunities that has allowed their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue.

Finalists

Claire Halsey, Cleanaway

Michelle Knott, Brooklyn Quarry

Rebekah Seysener, Orica

Rhianna Di Trapani, Virtual Civil Consulting

Sandra Robinson, Kennards Hire

INDUSTRY ADVOCACY AWARD – Proudly sponsored by Komatsu

Recognising an individual who has helped shape a positive view of their industry and/or helped to create a policy change that benefits those working in the sector.

Finalists

Becky May Felstead, Strong Minds Strong Mines

Brenda Denbesten, B&D Group

Kim Wainwright, Xplore Resources and Queensland Exploration Council

Steph Gee, CM & SM Gee Electrical

Vesna Newman, John Holland

MENTOR OF THE YEAR

Recognising an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to developing female talent within their organisation or wider industry.

Finalists

Catriona Sutherland, Stantec

Deb Scown, Ampol Limited

Janelle Greene, NTI

Kirstin Reblin, Opal Packaging

Kristina Duris, Cleanaway

Leanne Isabella, Hysata

MarSerrano Lopez, SMEC

Yiming Ma, Enscope

SAFETY ADVOCACY AWARD

Recognising an individual working actively to improve safety for their industry.

Finalists

Ally Boys, Toll Group

Ann Redfern, Fulton Hogan

Colleen Ning, GroundProbe

Gail Harvey, Guidera O’Connor

Kahlia Foster, Harvey’s Towing

Kathleen Kelly, McConnell Dowell

Liana Walsh, Elgas

EXCELLENCE IN MANUFACTURING – Proudly sponsored by PACCAR Australia

Recognising an individual who has thought ‘outside the box’ to implement an outstanding personal contribution to their manufacturing business and the wider manufacturing community.

Finalists

Derelle Mitchell, Health Focus Manufacturing

Kira McGrath, Orica

Lara Cassim, Ausco Modular

Megan Haysom, Halocell

Samantha Wynn, Komatsu

Stacey Head, she wear

EXCELLENCE IN TRANSPORT – Proudly sponsored by Kenter Logistics

Recognising an individual who has gone above and beyond to improve and positively impact the Australian transport industry.

Finalists

Alice Reis, Arup

Anne Modderno, Swietelsky

Jenny Fellows, Fellows Bulk Haulage

Monica Dryden, Mott Macdonald

Orlane Mortimer, Wollongong Crane Trucks

Shani Davies, Metro Trains Melbourne

EXCELLENCE IN ENGINEERING – Proudly sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE

Recognising an individual who has shown leadership in engineering, technological excellence and innovation.

Finalists

Allyson Woodford, APA Group

Helen Baxter-Crawford, SMEC

Nicole Waterman, Laing O’Rourke Australia

Olivia Mirza, Western Sydney University

Prisantha Dissanayake, SMEC

Tammy Sheely, Enscope

EXCELLENCE IN MINING

Recognising an individual who has made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the mining industry.

Finalists

Ashley McCarthy-Griffiths, Stanmore Resources

Kelly Ferguson, BHP

Laura Jeffrey, TUNDRA Resource Analytics Pty Ltd

Renata Roberts, The Bloomfield Group

Sinead Booth, Fortescue

EXCELLENCE IN CONSTRUCTION

Recognising an individual who has made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the construction industry.

Finalists

Angela Hucker, EPIC – Empowering People in Construction

Daisy Wu, Linsight; Multilingual Connectors

Felicity Pettiford, Sydney Builder Chick

Lisa Foley, McConnell Dowell

Rebecca Britt, CIMIC Group’s CPB Contractors – M6 Stage 1

Sinead Redmond, GeelongPort

EXCELLENCE IN ENERGY – Proudly sponsored by Energy Today, The Australian Pipeliner and Ecogeneration

Recognising an individual who has made a positive contribution to the renewables, electricity, pipeliner or oil and gas industries.

Finalists

Aditi Dey, Enscope

Elizabeth Wheeler, APA Group

Marion Geltinger, Halocell Australia

Sheila Wujanto-Hawe, Jemena

Vesna Olles, BOC Limited

WOMAN OF THE YEAR – Proudly sponsored by Fulton Hogan

Woman of the Year is chosen from the winners of the other Awards categories.

Stay tuned as we approach the winner announcement in just over a week!