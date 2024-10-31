Awards, Endeavour Awards, Manufacturing News

2024 Endeavour Awards – Last Chance for Tickets

Image: Prime Creative Media

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the 2024 Endeavour Awards, proudly presented by Manufacturers’ Monthly.

This prestigious event will take place on November 7, 2024, and promises to be a night of celebration, inspiration, and recognition of Australia’s best manufacturers.

This year’s awards will honour outstanding achievements in various categories, including:

  • Most Innovative Manufacturing Company Award
    Sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE
    Nominees: Amiga Engineering Pty Ltd, Puopolo, BlueRock Digital, Packserv, Australian National Fabrication Facility.
  • Outstanding Start-Up Award
    Sponsored by BlueRock
    Nominees: Knowledge Orchestrator Pty Ltd, Lindo Tube – Lindo Life Science.
  • Technology Application Award
    Sponsored by Weld
    Nominees: Titanium Ballistic Armour – Amiga Engineering Pty Ltd, Advanced Pick & Pack App – BlueRock Digital, MEQ LIVE.
  • Project of the Year
    Sponsored by BDO
    Nominees: Vortex Wood Chipper Machine – Chipstar Australia Pty Ltd, Automated Assembly Cell – Sage Group, “Towpreg” Masts for Olympics – WTG Pty Ltd trading as CST Composites.
  • Leader of the Year
  • Manufacturer of the Year
    Sponsored by Bestech Australia

Purchase Tickets: https://endeavourawards.com.au/awards/

Date: 7 November 2024

Venue: The Aerial, 17 Dukes Walk, South Wharf VIC 3006

For any enquiries, please contact us endeavourawards@primecreative.com.au

