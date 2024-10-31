2024 Endeavour Awards – Last Chance for Tickets

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the 2024 Endeavour Awards, proudly presented by Manufacturers’ Monthly.
This prestigious event will take place on November 7, 2024, and promises to be a night of celebration, inspiration, and recognition of Australia’s best manufacturers.
This year’s awards will honour outstanding achievements in various categories, including:
- Most Innovative Manufacturing Company Award
Sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE
Nominees: Amiga Engineering Pty Ltd, Puopolo, BlueRock Digital, Packserv, Australian National Fabrication Facility.
- Outstanding Start-Up Award
Sponsored by BlueRock
Nominees: Knowledge Orchestrator Pty Ltd, Lindo Tube – Lindo Life Science.
- Technology Application Award
Sponsored by Weld
Nominees: Titanium Ballistic Armour – Amiga Engineering Pty Ltd, Advanced Pick & Pack App – BlueRock Digital, MEQ LIVE.
- Project of the Year
Sponsored by BDO
Nominees: Vortex Wood Chipper Machine – Chipstar Australia Pty Ltd, Automated Assembly Cell – Sage Group, “Towpreg” Masts for Olympics – WTG Pty Ltd trading as CST Composites.
- Leader of the Year
- Manufacturer of the Year
Sponsored by Bestech Australia
Purchase Tickets: https://endeavourawards.com.au/awards/
Date: 7 November 2024
Venue: The Aerial, 17 Dukes Walk, South Wharf VIC 3006
For any enquiries, please contact us endeavourawards@primecreative.com.au