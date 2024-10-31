2024 Endeavour Awards – Last Chance for Tickets

Image: Prime Creative Media

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the 2024 Endeavour Awards, proudly presented by Manufacturers’ Monthly.

This prestigious event will take place on November 7, 2024, and promises to be a night of celebration, inspiration, and recognition of Australia’s best manufacturers.

This year’s awards will honour outstanding achievements in various categories, including:

Most Innovative Manufacturing Company Award

Sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE

Nominees: Amiga Engineering Pty Ltd, Puopolo, BlueRock Digital, Packserv, Australian National Fabrication Facility.

Sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE Nominees: Amiga Engineering Pty Ltd, Puopolo, BlueRock Digital, Packserv, Australian National Fabrication Facility. Outstanding Start-Up Award

Sponsored by BlueRock

Nominees: Knowledge Orchestrator Pty Ltd, Lindo Tube – Lindo Life Science.

Sponsored by BlueRock Nominees: Knowledge Orchestrator Pty Ltd, Lindo Tube – Lindo Life Science. Technology Application Award

Sponsored by Weld

Nominees: Titanium Ballistic Armour – Amiga Engineering Pty Ltd, Advanced Pick & Pack App – BlueRock Digital, MEQ LIVE.

Sponsored by Weld Nominees: Titanium Ballistic Armour – Amiga Engineering Pty Ltd, Advanced Pick & Pack App – BlueRock Digital, MEQ LIVE. Project of the Year

Sponsored by BDO

Nominees: Vortex Wood Chipper Machine – Chipstar Australia Pty Ltd, Automated Assembly Cell – Sage Group, “Towpreg” Masts for Olympics – WTG Pty Ltd trading as CST Composites.

Sponsored by BDO Nominees: Vortex Wood Chipper Machine – Chipstar Australia Pty Ltd, Automated Assembly Cell – Sage Group, “Towpreg” Masts for Olympics – WTG Pty Ltd trading as CST Composites. Leader of the Year

Manufacturer of the Year

Sponsored by Bestech Australia

Purchase Tickets: https://endeavourawards.com.au/awards/

Date: 7 November 2024

Venue: The Aerial, 17 Dukes Walk, South Wharf VIC 3006

For any enquiries, please contact us endeavourawards@primecreative.com.au