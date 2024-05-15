2024/2025 Budget unveils further commitment to Australian Defence Force

Image: Summit Art Creations/stock.adobe.com

The 2024-25 Budget sees Defence funding increase by $50 billion to $764.6 billion over the decade to support a more capable Defence Force that can safeguard Australia’s security.

The Albanese Government’s commitment to Defence is an investment to ensure both Australians are kept safe, and jobs and opportunities are delivered right across the country.

“This is about ensuring our Australian Defence Force is fit for purpose and equipped with suitable capabilities to meet present and future challenges,” said Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles MP.

At the centre of the Albanese Government’s renewed investment in Defence is the allocation of $330 billion over the decade to the rebuilt Integrated Investment Program.

“In rebuilding the IIP, the Government is delivering the capabilities the ADF needs to make Australians safer and at the same time strengthening our sovereign defence industry to deliver jobs and a future made in Australia,” said Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy MP.

The 2024 Integrated Investment Program (IIP) will include $11.1 billion over the decade to support the Government’s response to the Surface Combatant Fleet review, providing a larger and more lethal surface fleet.

Also, the IIP is investing an additional $1 billion over the next four years to accelerate ADF preparedness including long-range strikes, targeting and autonomous systems.

As the 2024-25 Budget outlines, the Albanese Government is also investing in other crucial areas to strengthen our defence settings.

$81.9 million will be invested towards critical jobs, including scholarships, attracting and recruiting apprentices under the Shipbuilding Employment Pathways Initiative, supply chain support and uplifting the defence industrial workforce.

$166.2 million over five years from 2023-24 in grants will support small and medium businesses and the local defence industry as part of the Defence Industry Development Strategy.

$28 million over 2024-25 to 2027-28 will help implement reforms under the Defence Trade Controls Amendment Act 2024, including supporting industry engagement and accelerating trade between AUKUS partners.



$232.3 million will go toward international military support and assistance activities between 2023-24 and 2024-25, including $144.3 million in additional military support to Ukraine.

$17.5 million will help establish a new Parliamentary Joint Committee on Defence to enhance parliamentary oversight and understanding of Defence’s role in responding to Australia’s challenging strategic environment.

Minister for Defence Personnel, Matt Keogh MP, said the National Defence Strategy’s growth of highly skilled people is the most important element.

“People are, and will remain, our most important capability, which is why the Albanese Government continues to invest in recruitment and retention,” said Keogh.

The budget sets out to create an affordable, achievable, and sustainable plan for now and the future which delivers the capabilities, jobs and investment in local Australian industry needed to support our Defence Force.