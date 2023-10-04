2023’s Australian Technologies Competition Winners Announced

In front of a packed crowd at a gala event last week, the winners of this year’s Australian Technologies Competition (ATC) were announced, demonstrating the talent and ingenuity that exists in Australia.

Now in its 13th year and proudly owned by Scalare Partners, a technology investment and advisory firm, the ATC serves as a platform for celebrating Australian innovation and entrepreneurship.

Designed to recognise those companies at the forefront of technological advancement, whose cutting-edge innovations are driving positive, real-world change, the ATC reflects Scalare Partners’ investment vision, spotlighting businesses that prioritise innovation, sustainability, and the betterment of society.

Following on from the Cleantech Awards in Melbourne earlier this month, the ATC’s Sydney event was a well-attended celebration of local technology that has the potential for global impact and scale.

With close to 100 applications, the judges faced a challenging task in choosing the 10 winners, who pitched their ground-breaking innovations to the judging panel on Thursday.

The winners have been selected for their unwavering dedication to creating innovative solutions that not only address global challenges but also promote sustainability and improve quality of life.

In a testament to the Scalare Partners’ commitment to nurturing and celebrating pioneering enterprises, all ATC finalists have gained the opportunity to engage with investors, mentors, and industry experts.

This year’s exceptional winners have demonstrated their potential to reshape industries and contribute significantly to societal advancement, ranging from glasses that deliver a sense of vision to those who are blind to hydrogen-powered scramjets engines.