2023 Endeavour Awards preview

The Endeavour Awards is recognised as the premier Awards program within the manufacturing industry – the evening is a chance for all involved in manufacturing across Australia to celebrate the many successes within the industry.
Technology Application Award sponsored by Beckhoff
This award recognises a technology or smart solution designed to enhance manufacturing processes. These finalists are companies who sell their products to Australian manufacturing businesses and must have gone to market in the past two years.
- Maple Glass Printing
- Advanced Composites Structures
- Verbotics
- Avicena
Environmental Solution of the Year sponsored by Capral
Recognising a process or technology that enhances environmental sustainability.
- Packserv
- INOX
- DECO
Outstanding Start-Up Award proudly sponsored by BlueRock
Recognising an Australian manufacturing start-up that has introduced a new product to market, filling a market gap.
- SiteHIve
- Aeromech
- Hypersonix
Safety Solution of the Year proudly sponsored by Weld Australia
Recognising a process or technology that enhances safety. The process or technology must be new to market or have significant changes to an existing version.
- Lindo
- Aeromech
- Advanced Navigation
- Packserv
Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development proudly sponsored by Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance
Recognising a program designed to develop the vocational skills of manufacturing employees.
- Manufacturing Excellence Forum Sunshine Coast
- Weld Australia
Leader of the Year proudly sponsored by COG Advertising
Recognising a leader who holds a senior position in a private, not-for-profit, or government organisation who has effectively shaped their business’ success, delivered financial growth, significantly and positively impacted the business’ culture, and championed the industry.
- Joseph Bryant
- Antony Kittel
Most Innovative Manufacturing Company sponsored by SEW-Eurodrive
- Aeromech
- Hypersonix
- Amiga Engineering
- MAKOMESH
- Robotic Automation
Excellence in Growth proudly sponsored by BDO Australia
Recognising financial growth, people growth and market growth – all important to achieving sustainable consistent growth over the long term.
- Buckaroo Leatherworks
- REDARC Electronics
- Sunset Sleepers
- Marine Air Flow International
- MULTIPANEL
Project of the Year proudly sponsored by Industry Capability Network
Celebrating an outstanding project utilising Australian manufactured products, that has reached stage- or full-completion within the past two years.
- GeelongPort
- Hypersonix
- BOC
- All Metal Products
