2023 Endeavour Awards preview

The Endeavour Awards is recognised as the premier Awards program within the manufacturing industry – the evening is a chance for all involved in manufacturing across Australia to celebrate the many successes within the industry.

Technology Application Award sponsored by Beckhoff

This award recognises a technology or smart solution designed to enhance manufacturing processes. These finalists are companies who sell their products to Australian manufacturing businesses and must have gone to market in the past two years.

Maple Glass Printing

Advanced Composites Structures

Verbotics

Avicena

Environmental Solution of the Year sponsored by Capral

Recognising a process or technology that enhances environmental sustainability.

Packserv

INOX

DECO

Outstanding Start-Up Award proudly sponsored by BlueRock

Recognising an Australian manufacturing start-up that has introduced a new product to market, filling a market gap.

SiteHIve

Aeromech

Hypersonix

Safety Solution of the Year proudly sponsored by Weld Australia

Recognising a process or technology that enhances safety. The process or technology must be new to market or have significant changes to an existing version.

Lindo

Aeromech

Advanced Navigation

Packserv

Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development proudly sponsored by Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance

Recognising a program designed to develop the vocational skills of manufacturing employees.

Manufacturing Excellence Forum Sunshine Coast

Weld Australia

Leader of the Year proudly sponsored by COG Advertising

Recognising a leader who holds a senior position in a private, not-for-profit, or government organisation who has effectively shaped their business’ success, delivered financial growth, significantly and positively impacted the business’ culture, and championed the industry.

Joseph Bryant

Antony Kittel

Most Innovative Manufacturing Company sponsored by SEW-Eurodrive

Aeromech

Hypersonix

Amiga Engineering

MAKOMESH

Robotic Automation

Excellence in Growth proudly sponsored by BDO Australia

Recognising financial growth, people growth and market growth – all important to achieving sustainable consistent growth over the long term.

Buckaroo Leatherworks

REDARC Electronics

Sunset Sleepers

Marine Air Flow International

MULTIPANEL

Project of the Year proudly sponsored by Industry Capability Network

Celebrating an outstanding project utilising Australian manufactured products, that has reached stage- or full-completion within the past two years.

GeelongPort

Hypersonix

BOC

All Metal Products

For a more detailed preview of the 2023 Endeavour Awards, subscribe for the next edition of Manufacturers’ Monthly.