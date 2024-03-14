2023 Endeavour Awards a success

Image: Prime Creative Media

Manufacturers’ Monthly was ecstatic to honour Australian ingenuity and distinction at the 2023 Endeavour Awards, with this year’s victors embodying the fervour alive in Australia’s manufacturing heart.

The Endeavour Awards for 2023 was a great success for all in attendance, with industry getting the opportunity to rub shoulders with peers and colleagues.

The Manufacturer’s Monthly team was excited to attend once again and support the broader manufacturing industry.

The misconception that manufacturing is on life support is one that the industry has to contend with every day. The Endeavour Awards were yet another opportunity to demonstrate the success Australia is currently experiencing.

Manufacturer of the Year Amiga Engineering is a positive example to manufacturers everywhere with the company identifying a range of growth areas that have allowed it to diversify and adjust what it produces to remain successful.

Australia’s burgeoning aerospace industry was on display with Hypersonix taking home an award and the growth of the eco-friendly space was highlighted with the environmental award taken home by Inox Australia.

All of the individuals and organisations who attended the awards were the cream of the crop, and being nominated for these prestigious awards is an accomplishment they should wear with pride.

In the pages following you will get an in depth look into each company who took home awards this year, throughout 2024 pick up the magazine to learn more about our winners.