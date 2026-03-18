Market sounding has begun on a $200 million fund aimed at delivering more affordable, reliable and sustainable energy across Queensland’s North West Minerals Province.

The QLD Government initiative – the North West Energy Fund – is designed to support local generation and storage solutions in partnership with the private sector, particularly in Mt Isa, Cloncurry, Julia Creek and Richmond.

Speaking in Townsville, treasurer and energy minister David Janetzki said Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) had commenced market sounding, with more than 20 organisations already engaged.

The fund is intended to complement the CopperString project, which the government has backed with a record $2.4 billion in the Budget after rescuing it from what it described as multi-billion dollar blowouts under the former Labor Government.

Treasurer Janetzki said the initiative would help fast-track projects capable of improving energy supply in the region.

“This Fund ensures communities west of Hughenden are supported as work continues on the accelerated delivery of the project’s Eastern Link,” he said.

“As part of the market sounding process, energy developers, generators, electricity distributors and suppliers, users as well as local councils, are being engaged.

“This Fund together with local generation and storage solutions will ensure lower energy prices sooner for the North West, than the under Labor’s previous CopperString plan.

“Under Labor, CopperString would have never seen the light of day. We’re delivering it and together with it the jobs, economic growth and wealth-creating opportunities for our great State.”

The Energy Roadmap has identified improved supply in the North West as a priority, particularly given the economic importance of the North West Minerals Province, one of the world’s richest mineral-producing regions.

Treasurer Janetzki said investment in flexible energy solutions would be key to reducing reliance on gas for baseload electricity consumption and enabling further development.

Alongside the fund, the government has committed $50 million to legacy projects through a Community Benefits Fund supporting communities in the North and North West.

The North West Energy Fund will be delivered by QIC.