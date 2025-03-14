$200 million investment in Navy communications systems

Image: zapper/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government is upgrading communications systems on Royal Australian Navy ships under a $200 million program with Boeing Defence Australia.

This investment is set to create more than 50 local jobs primarily in Brisbane, the home to the main hub for design and development work for this project.

“These upgrades enhance Navy’s ability to conduct operational tasks, such as surveillance and multi-domain strike. This shows the Albanese Government is ensuring our ADF personnel have access to a modern communication system that makes them better prepared to safeguard Australians and their interests.” said minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, the Hon Pat Conroy MP.

“With this investment the Albanese Government is making Australia safer while providing financial security to dozens of families by creating more than 50 new jobs.”

The contract is set to deliver secure and interoperable communications systems, known as the Maritime Warfighter Network, and will provide the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with a single integrated communications network.

It has the potential to enhance Navy’s capabilities in line with the National Defence Strategy and is consistent with Sovereign Defence Industrial Priorities. It also builds on the Government’s previous investment of more than $150 million in Australian-made satellite communications terminals for Navy vessels.