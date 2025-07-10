$20 million grants to help SA manufacturers in reducing energy costs

Image: hrui/stock.adobe.com

A new $20 million round of grants will be open later this month to help South Australian businesses to reduce their energy costs.

Manufacturing industry is one of the three key focus industries for the grant along with retail and hospitality and accommodation.

Businesses can apply for up to $75,000 of support for purchasing energy equipment such as solar panels and batteries, to help them save power bills.

“We are about to open another round of our popular powering business grants designed to help businesses reduce their power bills,” said minister of small and family business, consumer and business affairs and arts, Andrea Michaels.

“For the first time, we are extending these grants to medium-sized businesses.”

Applications will be open for eligible businesses and not-for-profits with up to 199 employees. The government will assist those businesses in purchasing the equipment.

In previous round, over 1000 business across South Australia received a share of $23.6 million in grants, where the improvements are expected to cut down power bills by approximately $24 million a year.

“We know that power bills are a particular pain point for businesses and so this grant is providing real relief where it is needed with businesses in the last round saving thousands of dollars each quarter on their power bill.” Michaels said.

Battery and solar systems followed by motors, pumps and compressors are the most popular equipment that was installed.

The Powering Business Grants are being granted under the South Australia Labor Government’s $154 million Business Growth Fund.