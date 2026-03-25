The Federal Government and QLD Government, alongside Rio Tinto, have announced a $2 billion investment aimed at transforming Queensland’s energy grid and securing the future of aluminium smelting in Central Queensland.

The package is expected to unlock almost $7.5 billion in new investment, with Rio Tinto underwriting significant spending on energy generation and transmission assets.

The agreement marks a major step under the Future Made in Australia agenda, using public investment to drive large-scale private capital while strengthening sovereign industrial capability.

Under the deal, the Commonwealth and Queensland governments will each invest $1 billion over ten years to support Australia’s second largest aluminium smelter, helping ensure ongoing operations and protecting jobs in Gladstone and Weipa.

Rio Tinto will in turn underwrite close to $7.5 billion in new energy and transmission infrastructure to secure the long-term future of the Boyne aluminium smelter.

The investment comes amid increasing global competition and supply chain uncertainty, with aluminium identified as a critical material for the national economy. The Boyne smelter supports around 1,000 direct jobs and a further 2,000 indirect roles in Gladstone.

Australia remains one of the few countries with a complete aluminium supply chain, from bauxite mining through to finished products. The metal is widely used across transport, construction, packaging, electronics and energy infrastructure.

The combined commitment is described as one of the most significant industrial and decarbonisation investments in Australia’s history, bringing together federal and state governments with industry to support long-term economic resilience.

minister for industry, innovation and minister for science Tim Ayres said the announcement demonstrated how public investment could unlock regional industrial potential.

“Today’s announcement is exactly what Future Made in Australia is all about –governments stepping up to partner with industry and unlock the enormous industrial potential of our regions,” he said.

“With a considerable public investment, we are catalysing a fourfold private investment that will build out the renewable energy grid and keep thousands of good regional jobs in Central Queensland.

“This is a joint, 50:50 investment with the Queensland Government – a fantastic partner who is squarely on the side of blue-collar workers and industry.

“This is a good day for Queensland jobs, a good day for Australian industry, and a step toward an economy where no one is held back and no one is left behind.”

minister for natural resources and mines, minister for manufacturing and minister for regional and rural development Dale Last said the partnership would underpin the sector’s future.

“Our partnership with the Australian Government and Rio Tinto will secure the long-term future of the Boyne Smelter and the thousands of jobs it supports across Queensland,” he said.

“At a time when supply chain disruptions are being felt across the globe, this investment is needed now more than ever to safeguard Queensland’s sovereign manufacturing capabilities, and to build national resilience and international competitiveness.

“Only in Queensland can we mine, refine and smelt to produce one of the world’s most versatile and ubiquitous metals, being aluminium, and we must protect that capability.

“The Crisafulli Government’s Energy Roadmap is delivering a plan for Queensland’s energy future – this announcement backs in the thousands of Queensland workers that rely on smelter and gives industry the certainty it needs to invest in the region.”