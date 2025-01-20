$2 billion aluminium investment to aid AUS manufacturing

Image: Pavel Losevsky/stock.adobe.com

A new record $2 billion Federal Government investment in the Australian-made aluminium industry is set to secure more well-paid jobs for Australian workers.



Supercharging the local metals industry, a new Green Aluminium Production Credit will provide targeted support to Australian aluminium smelters switching to reliable, renewable electricity before 2036.

“Investing in the Australian-made aluminium industry is a massive opportunity – to create well-paid jobs in our regions and suburbs, and set Australia up for the future,” said prime minister Anthony Albanese.



“We’ve got the resources, the workers, and the know-how – the only thing we don’t have is time to waste.

Facilities will be eligible for support for every tonne of clean, reliable Australian-made aluminium they make over a period of 10 years.



This Credit is aimed at providing local aluminium smelters with confidence to invest, paving the way for more secure Australian jobs in our world-class aluminium industry.



The Federal Government’s plan for a Future Made in Australia is to support Australian workers in making more things here.

“We are building Australia’s future, not taking Australia backwards,” said Albanese.



From Gladstone to Portland and Bell Bay to Tomago – Australia is already the sixth largest producer of aluminium in the world and the Federal Government wants to see that continue to grow.



Increasingly the world is looking to import clean, reliable metals – like Australian-made aluminium – which represents a massive opportunity for growth in a decarbonising global economy.



Australia’s entire aluminium supply chain is uniquely located on shore – from bauxite mining to finished products, all produced from generations of Aussie know-how.