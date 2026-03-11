In this episode of the Manufacturers’ Monthly Podcast, host Jack Lloyd speaks with Bernie Quinn, CEO and engineering director of Premcar, about Australia’s automotive past — and what it means for the future of local manufacturing.

Quinn reflects on the rise of Australia’s car industry, the impact of the end of mass vehicle manufacturing, and the engineering capability that still exists across the country.

Drawing on Premcar’s work in advanced vehicle development, he explains why Australia still has the technical expertise, precision engineering skills and innovation capacity to play a significant role in global automotive programs.

The conversation also explores the importance of rebuilding a national manufacturing mindset. Quinn discusses sovereign capability, skills retention and why long-term thinking is essential if Australia is to remain competitive in advanced manufacturing sectors.

From the legacy of local vehicle production to the opportunities emerging in modern automotive engineering, this episode looks at how industry knowledge, design capability and engineering excellence can help position Australia as a serious manufacturing nation once again.

