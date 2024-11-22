17 new EV charging sites in Central Coast

Image: tongpatong/stock.adobe.com

The Central Coast has powered up its electric vehicle (EV) charging network as part of the NSW Government’s expansion of charger sites around the state.

As part of round 2 of the EV Destination Charging grants program, 17 new EV charger sites, featuring 30 charging ports, will be installed across the Central Coast.

“I welcome this funding and what it means for tourism in our region,” said minister for the Central Coast, David Harris.

“By expanding our electric vehicle charging network, we’re not just improving convenience for residents and visitors; we’re also powering our local economy as more EV drivers mean more business for the Central Coast.”

This initiative aims to support the growing number of EVs travelling to tourist destinations across regional NSW.

The $20 million EV Destination Charging grants program is rolling out over 1,300 EV charge ports at more than 500 sites, ensuring convenient charging options for both visitors and locals state-wide.

These chargers complement the 189 fast charging stations that the NSW Government has allocated funding to under the NSW EV Strategy.

There will be a fast-charging station funded every 100km along all major regional routes across NSW.

New Central Coast charger site locations include Budgewoi, Kulnura, Pretty Beach, West Gosford and Wyoming where they are installed in a mix of motels, hotels, hospitality venues and other places where visitors and locals flock.

Round 3 of the grant program is now open to applications, targeting EV charging gaps along established regional NSW road trip routes.