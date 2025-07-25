$17.3m boost for Defence Industry

Image: ID1974/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has awarded 40 new grants totalling over $17.3 million to strengthen Australia’s sovereign defence industry, support local manufacturing, and back Australian workers.

Minister for defence industry Pat Conroy said the grants, delivered under the $170 million Defence Industry Development Grants (DIDG) program, would enhance the country’s capability to deliver priority defence systems, scale up local innovation and build technical skills.

“We are backing Australian businesses and backing Australian workers to deliver the capabilities our Defence Force needs – now and into the future,” Conroy said.

The funded projects span every state and territory, covering advanced manufacturing, guided weapons, submarine support and cyber security. Six grants, valued at $3.6 million, are specifically tied to the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine program via the Australian Submarine Agency.

Among the grant recipients:

ANCA Engineering Solutions (Vic) received $1 million to produce UAV launchers and components for Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

Veem (WA) secured two $1 million grants for precision CNC machinery and a 3D sand printer to produce parts for submarines and naval vessels.

HIFraser (NSW), Ronson Gears (Vic), and Fleet Space Technologies (SA) each received over $900,000 to invest in specialised manufacturing equipment.

Smaller grants were also awarded in the skilling, security and exports streams to help firms upskill workers, improve cyber capabilities, and grow defence exports.

The program provides up to 50 per cent in matched funding and remains open to eligible applicants through to 2028.

“These grants are part of our plan to build a stronger and more resilient defence industry,” Conroy said. “I look forward to visiting many of these businesses in the years to come and seeing their work in action.”

More information is available via the Defence Industry Development Grants Program website.