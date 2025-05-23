$16.5 million in Defence Industry Development Grants revealed

DroneSentry-X Mk2 vehicle system Image: DroneShield

The first rounds of the Defence Industry Development Grants program have been completed, with 58 grants worth $16.5 million awarded to Defence suppliers in four streams, including export, skilling, security and sovereign industrial priorities.

Businesses receiving grants include Nu Metric Manufacturing, Black Sky Aerospace, DroneShield, Alfatron, Elysium, AML3D, Arex and Australian Performance Vehicles.

“This investment by the Albanese Government in local businesses and jobs will provide vital support to people who are making a critical contribution to our national security and a future made in Australia,” said minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Pat Conroy MP,

“The new Defence Industry Development Grants initiative creates one cohesive program, contributing to a stronger and more resilient sovereign defence industry that is able to meet the challenges of the future.”

More than 200 employees in defence businesses will also receive new technical training through the skilling stream of the program.

Several businesses will uplift their physical, personal and cyber security posture to meet Defence security requirements through the security stream of the program.

Four businesses in South Australia, Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria were awarded grants of $1 million to directly support manufacturing under the sovereign industrial priorities stream. This includes components used in submarines, aerospace, guided weapons and explosive ordnance projects.

The grants will be used to make or acquire a diverse range of components and support upskilling for production and development in areas such as rocket motors, armoured vehicles, radar and surveillance systems, communication systems, drone and anti-drone technologies, robotics, submarines and cyber security.

The competitive grant program is open to applications year-round and will provide matching grants of 50 per cent until 2028.