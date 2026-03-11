The Western Australian government has launched a $153.3 million program aimed at reducing energy costs for local manufacturers while accelerating the state’s transition to lower-cost renewable power.

The new Made in WA Energy Affordability Investment Program (MEAIP) will provide businesses with access to low-interest loans of up to $15 million to invest in equipment and technologies that improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs. The initiative was developed in response to concerns raised by industry at last year’s Trade and Economic Resilience Roundtable, where energy affordability emerged as the leading issue for manufacturers.

Through the program, businesses will be able to finance projects including commercial solar installations, industrial batteries, advanced manufacturing machinery and technologies that improve automation and smart resource use. Workforce training to support the implementation of these technologies will also be eligible for funding.

The government says increasing the uptake of such equipment will allow manufacturers to access lower-cost renewable energy while also supporting the stability of the electricity grid. By expanding battery storage and helping to smooth peaks in demand, the program is expected to put downward pressure on electricity prices for both industry and households.

The MEAIP forms part of the government’s broader Made in WA plan, which seeks to strengthen local manufacturing capability while supporting economic diversification and job creation across the state.

Premier Roger Cook said the initiative would help ensure Western Australian manufacturers remain competitive while lowering production costs.

“We want to grow manufacturing in Western Australia,” Cook said.

“By manufacturing businesses embracing renewable energy, storage, and more energy efficient processes, it will put downward pressure on the price of producing what they produce, making WA-made products more affordable for WA consumers, and more competitive for export markets.

“If it’s made by Western Australians, it can be supported by our new Made in WA Energy Affordability Investment Program.

“This program builds upon the immediate success of our WA Residential Battery Scheme, which is permanently slashing the energy bills for households around the State.”

Energy and decarbonisation and manufacturing minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the program would complement existing investments in large-scale batteries and household energy storage.

“Our government’s investment in big batteries and household battery storage is already putting downward pressure on household energy prices,” Sanderson said.

“By helping local manufacturers access industrial batteries, as well as other energy efficiency, we will continue to ease cost pressures for Western Australian households while creating jobs and diversifying the State’s economy.”