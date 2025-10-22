Transit Systems has welcomed the NSW government’s announcement of 151 new battery electric buses – a major step in transitioning Sydney’s public transport network to zero emissions.

The latest order brings the number of new buses purchased since the March 2023 election to 921, with local manufacturers Custom Denning and Volgren Australia leading production. The new buses exceed the government’s 50 per cent local manufacturing target, supporting Australian jobs and advanced manufacturing capability.

Delivery will be staged across Transit Systems’ depots in Leichhardt and Kingsgrove, which are being upgraded to accommodate the growing fleet. By 2028, around 1700 electric buses are expected to operate across Sydney, delivering significant environmental and passenger benefits.

Rino Matarazzo, managing director of Transit Systems NSW, said the scale of the order reflects a strong commitment to sustainable transport and Australian manufacturing.

“The scale of this order demonstrates the State Government’s commitment to a sustainable transport future, while also supporting local jobs and Australian manufacturing,” Matarazzo said. “For customers, it means more of the smooth, quiet and comfortable journeys they have already begun to experience on our existing electric fleet. For the community, it means cleaner air and significant progress in reducing emissions from public transport. Transit Systems is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

The investment supports the state’s target of a fully zero-emission bus fleet, aligning with broader sustainability goals and the transition to a net-zero economy.

Transit Systems – Australia’s largest integrated multi-modal transport operator – continues to partner with government and industry to deliver cleaner, quieter and more efficient public transport services across the country.