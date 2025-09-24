The Federal and NSW Governments will invest nearly $150 million to strengthen vocational training in New South Wales.

The joint funding package, announced in Grafton on Tuesday, aims to support students in completing their courses and to address skill shortages in key industries.

Federal skills and training minister Andrew Giles said the agreement would help ensure students, particularly in regional areas, had the support they needed.



“The Albanese and Minns Labor governments are boosting our investments in skills so that everyone in New South Wales – whether they’re in the city, on the coast or in a regional or remote community – can get the support they need to finish their course and gain a qualification,” Giles said.

Both governments are contributing more than $70 million over three years. The agreement focuses on four areas: $21 million for direct student support, $29 million to improve participation from underrepresented groups, $19 million to build workforce capacity in critical sectors such as care and renewable energy, and $3 million to establish an innovation fund.

A key feature of the announcement is a $10 million boost to the Vocational Training Assistance Scheme, which helps students with travel and accommodation costs when training is located more than 110km from home.

NSW skills, TAFE and tertiary education minister Steve Whan said the package recognised the importance of apprentices and trainees to the economy.



“This announcement shows the Minns Labor government is backing apprentices and trainees, particularly those who need extra support,” Whan said.



“Skills are the backbone of our economy. By supporting apprentices to complete their training, we are not only investing in individuals but also in the workforce that will build, care for, and strengthen NSW into the future.”