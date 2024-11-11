Image: Nick Brundle/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government is reforming the state’s environmental approvals system with a $14 million resourcing boost to speed up approvals and secure major projects.

The funding will support the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the Office of the Appeals Convenor (OAC) to employ additional staff to help address existing backlogs.

“We’re delivering on our clean energy plan, securing major, job-creating projects to position WA as a global renewable energy powerhouse,” said premier Roger Cook:

“We’ve overhauled WA’s environmental approvals system to fast-track approvals while maintaining the highest environmental standards in the world.”

This is set to provide faster decisions without impacting the high standard for protection of WA’s unique environment.

It comes in response to the Vogel-McFerran Review – commissioned last year by the State Government – which made a series of recommendations for ensuring WA’s environmental approvals system is fit for purpose.

Additional investment in the State’s environmental assessment agencies follows the recently legislated amendments to the Environmental Protection Act, which are now in place.

Those reforms:

allow other Government regulators to process and issue parallel approvals while EPA assessments are underway;

provide the Environment Minister with the power to supply the EPA with a Statement of Expectation; and

expand membership of the EPA’s board.

The Cook Government has now partly or in full delivered on 22 of the Vogel-McFerran Review’s 34 agreed recommendations.