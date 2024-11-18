$14 million boost for sustainable concrete

Image: bannafarsai/stock.adobe.com

Smartcrete CRC has committed $3.2 million in funding to six industry-led research projects aligned to its mission of transitioning concrete for a sustainable Australia.

The six projects, co-funded by industry, research and SmartCrete CRC, will explore novel approaches to sustainable design, use and management of concrete.

This represents a total investment of $14 million in research and development with the projects set to advance Australia’s concrete capabilities to deliver the material and technology change needed to abate the sector and achieve net zero by 2050.

SmartCrete CRC CEO, Clare Tubolets, said that the six projects – which have emerged through SmartCrete CRC’s latest funding round – will focus on developing innovative materials, technologies, and building techniques to improve the long-term performance and sustainability of Australia’s concrete infrastructure.

“As we strive towards net zero, adopting sustainable solutions that minimise the environmental impact of concrete while securing the sector’s long-term viability is crucial,” said Tubolets.

“We invest in homegrown concrete innovations that have the potential to transform how we design, use and manage concrete infrastructure.”

The six projects leverage cutting edge technologies such as 3D printing and computer vision systems, addressing the efficiency, productivity and cost challenges of concrete construction and maintenance.

They represent key steps toward a more efficient and sustainable concrete ecosystem.

SmartCrete CRC Chair emeritus professor, Elizabeth Taylor AO, remarked on the significant impact of these projects. This highlights the vital role of research collaboration in developing sustainable materials and technologies to meet Australia’s net zero ambitions.

“SmartCrete CRC collaborates with industry, government and universities to transform Australia’s concrete ecosystem and deliver positive outcomes. We support smart, industry-led research that tackles sectoral challenges and creates opportunities that add value not only to our partners but also to the wider community,” said Taylor.

To date, Smartcrete CRC has purposely invested just over $40 million of Commonwealth and partner funding in 39 innovation collaborations across its three research programs – sustainable concrete, engineered solutions and asset management – that drive material change, develop new technologies and promote best practice to achieve sustainable concrete.