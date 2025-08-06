$135 million boost for critical minerals smelters

Image: Panksvatouny/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has committed $57.5 million to support the transformation of Australian smelters at Port Pirie (South Australia) and Hobart (Tasmania), forming part of a $135 million joint investment alongside $55 million from the South Australian Government and $22.5 million from Tasmania.

This funding will help protect thousands of Australian jobs and secure sovereign capabilities in critical minerals production.

The smelters, owned by Nyrstar, will be modernised to produce vital critical minerals such as antimony, bismuth, germanium, and indium.

These minerals are crucial for defence, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, transport, and high-tech sectors. Nyrstar’s operations contribute approximately A$1.7 billion annually to the Australian economy and provide 1,400 direct jobs while supporting an additional 6,647 indirect roles.

A key element of the investment is the deployment of an Antimony Pilot Plant at Port Pirie.

If successful, this would make Port Pirie Australia’s only producer of antimony metal, and one of the few globally, strengthening the nation’s defence and advanced manufacturing supply chains. Antimony is a metal used to harden alloys for ammunition, semiconductor manufacture, and flame retardant materials.

The package also supports asset integrity projects including a Major Maintenance Project at Port Pirie, engaging over 350 contractors and 90 suppliers, and major furnace and wharf upgrades at Hobart, involving around 200 contractors and suppliers.

“The Commonwealth, South Australian and Tasmanian Governments are together investing $135 million to transform Nyrstar’s Port Pirie and Hobart smelters. Nyrstar and its parent company Trafigura will co-invest in these facilities and lead feasibility, fast-track pilot projects and facility upgrades to secure their future operations,” said minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science Tim Ayres.

“Through this transformation, Nyrstar aims to explore possible production of antimony, bismuth, tellurium, germanium and indium, minerals vital to clean energy, defence, and high-tech sectors. An Antimony Pilot Plant will be deployed in Port Pirie as a priority.”

“We have an opportunity to transform the Port Pirie smelter and secure its future for the long term. Working with Nyrstar and the Commonwealth, we can modernise the Port Pirie smelter and take advantage of the world’s desire for critical minerals,” said premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas.

Tasmanian premier Jeremy Rockliff said, “We will help secure the future of Nyrstar’s Hobart operations, backing Tasmanian workers and their families and saving more than 500 local jobs at one of our State’s most significant employers.”

This investment is a key part of the Federal Government’s Future Made in Australia agenda, reinforcing Australia’s sovereign capability in critical minerals production.