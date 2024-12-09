New South Wales shines at 2024 Australian Training Awards

Image: moodboard/stock.adobe.com

New South Wales shone at the Australian Training Awards held in Canberra on Friday night, taking out some of the top awards of 2024.

Representatives from the state won the Trainee of the Year Award (Winner), Excellence in Language, Literacy and Numeracy Practice Award (Winner), Australian School-Based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year Award (Runner-up), Vocational Student of the Year Award (Runner-up), the Australian Apprenticeships Employer Award (Gold) and School Pathways to VET Award (Bronze).

Excellence in vocational education and training (VET) was everywhere to be seen during the 30th year of the Australian Training Awards.

“It is fantastic to get the chance to come together and celebrate the students, trainees, apprentices, teachers, trainers, providers, employers and advocates that make up our tertiary education system,” said minister for Skills and Training, Andrew Giles.

“The Australian Training Awards are about recognising the dedication and achievements of people in the VET sector and how VET plays a future-shifting role for so many individuals and the communities they live and work in.

“Congratulations to the winners, runners-up and finalists.”

The VET sector came together at a gala night at the National Convention Centre in the capital to recognise apprentices, trainees, VET students, teachers, practitioners, employers and training providers from around Australia.

Dedication, commitment and achievement in VET were in the spotlight and celebrated at Australia’s premier training awards, attended by the winners, finalists, state and territory training ministers and representatives from the VET sector.

The NSW winners and finalists joined fellow achievers from all Australian states and territories to become ambassadors and role models for our great VET sector.

NSW 2024 Australian Training Award winners:

2024 Trainee of the Year Award (Winner) – Lachlan Carey

Lachlan pursued his passion to help others by completing a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care with Atkinson Training and Development. Bringing his fun, nurturing and patient nature to every interaction during his traineeship at A Magical Time Children’s Centre, Lachlan was immediately adored by the children in his care.

Excellence in Language, Literacy and Numeracy Practice Award (Winner) – Gemma Beall

Gemma is an energetic, creative and innovative vocational educator with more than 16 years’ experience delivering adult literacy and numeracy initiatives. Championing educational equity, opportunity and best practice, Gemma works with industry to incorporate language, literacy and numeracy training in the workplace. Gemma is the Team Leader Literacy (Sydney Region) at TAFE NSW.

Australian School-Based Apprentice or Trainee of Year Award (Runner-up) – Dascha Harrison

Dascha, a Year 12 student at Newcastle High School, is undertaking a school-based traineeship to help her prepare for her career in child and adolescent psychiatry. Completing a Certificate III in Health Services Assistance at TAFE NSW, Dascha is employed at Hunter New England Health. Dascha is not only shining in her traineeship, she is also excelling in the classroom, on the sports field and in her part-time job.

Vocational Student of the Year Award (Runner-up) – Samantha Zannes

Knowing the importance of early intervention and tailored education for students with additional needs, Samatha pursued a vocational pathway to become an early childhood teacher. Samantha completed a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care at ECTARC Training Services and is employed at Jenny’s Kindergarten and Early Learning Bathurst. Samantha says her VET pathway was the perfect avenue to success.

Australian Apprenticeships Employer Award (Gold) – Essential Energy

Essential Energy operates and maintains one of Australia’s largest electricity distribution networks and is committed to creating genuine career pathways across regional, rural and remote NSW. Essential Energy has trained 1,391 apprentices since 2001, with 92% completing their qualification and 64% staying with the company. Essential Energy said recruiting and training locally was the key to their success.

School Pathways to VET Award (Bronze) – CathWest Innovation College

CathWest’s Pathways to Infrastructure program is a collaborative school-based traineeship designed to address skill shortages in the construction industry. CathWest students complete a Certificate II in Civil Construction, delivered by the Health and Safety Advisory Service, while undertaking paid employment at CPB Contractors and working towards their higher school certificate.

For more information on 2024 Australian Training Awards and the winners visit the Australian Training Awards website.