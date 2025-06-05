Image: DC Studio/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has committed $130,000 to launch two new biomedical funding rounds for the Accelerator Program Access Grants (APAG) and the Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) scheme.

The grants support senior-level managers in undertaking national and/or international internships or to attract an entrepreneur/expert for a time-limited residency.

“I’m delighted to launch new funding rounds for the Accelerator Program Access Grants and Entrepreneur in Residence scheme, following their successful first rounds,” said medical research minister Stephen Dawson.

“These initiatives support skills and workforce development in the biomedical industry, as well as grow and retain staff to build stronger WA businesses.

“It’s all part of our commitment to support the growth of WA’s health and medical life sciences sector and diversify the State’s economy.”

From a fund of $100,000, APAG will award up to $20,000 per company for use in offsetting the cost of flights, accommodation and program registration for successful applicants. In the first round, five companies received a total of $90,676, supporting eight staff members to upskill.

The second round of the EIR scheme will provide up to $30,000 in sponsorships and help promote Western Australia’s biomedical industry at both national and international levels.

EIR encourages overseas or interstate health and medical life sciences entrepreneurs and experts to take on time-limited residency roles to support local biomedical companies in their growth, giving local leaders access to valuable advice and guidance for strategic skills development.

Up to $10,000 is available per successful applicant organisation to host the resident entrepreneur.

Resident entrepreneurs are expected to deliver or contribute to specific programs, events or activities during their tenure in WA to support the broader biomedical system.

Funding for the APAG and EIR is a part of the WA Government’s $11.5 million Health and Medical Life Sciences Industry Strategy.

