$12m Fed Gov’t funding set to boost VET workforce

Image: winnievinzence/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has announced a $12 million boost for skilled teachers and trainers to mark the start of National Skills Week 2024.

The funding will enable Jobs and Skills Councils (JSCs) to better respond to workforce challenges in the VET sector across industries, including energy and renewables, and construction and manufacturing.

All 10 JSCs will receive funding to study workforce challenges and identify industry-led responses, in consultation with Jobs and Skills Australia and VET industry stakeholders.

“VET is a game-changer for Australia – for young Aussies wanting to get ahead, and for unlocking future growth for businesses,” said minister for Skills and Training, the Hon Andrew Giles MP.

9 out of 10 jobs created require post-compulsory qualifications – and almost half of these will be through vocational education and training.

This year’s National Skills Week theme, ‘VET – It’s a Game Changer’ reflects the integral role that VET will play in Australia’s future, with Fee-Free TAFE at its heart.

The Government’s $12 million investment in the VET workforce will build on the Federal Government’s previous achievements in VET, including: