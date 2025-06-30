$127M boost to protect workers in manufacturing

Image: sittinan/stock.adobe.com

The Australian government is launching a SafeWork NSW ‘irreplaceable’ campaign to protect workers by reducing the impact of injuries and fatalities on families, communities and businesses.

The campaign follows the NSW government’s 2025–26 Budget investment of $127.7 million over the next four years to strengthen compliance and enforcement of safe work practices.

Recent figures show an average of 52 work-related fatalities reported in NSW over the past three years. The Budget allocation will see SafeWork NSW inspector numbers rise from 370 to 469 – a 27 per cent increase.

“I welcome this advertising campaign and new funding as we continue to reform and reshape SafeWork NSW into the strong and robust regulator needed to secure safe and healthy workplaces,” said minister for Work Health and Safety Sophie Cotsis.

“We will take a firm stance to address persistent issues, working with industry, unions, workers and their representatives to secure compliance with our work health and safety laws.”

SafeWork NSW will provide resources to protect workers. It will be focused on psychosocial injury prevention, investigations and prosecutions, and ensuring employers meet their return-to-work obligations to injured workers.

“This campaign will no doubt help SafeWork NSW continue its important role in addressing persistent issues, by working with workers, industry and unions to secure compliance with our work health and safety laws,” said SafeWork NSW executive director strategic & corporate services Petrina Casey.

