Twelve local Western Australian innovators will share in $736,157 worth of funding support through the Western Australian Government’s latest rounds of the Innovation Booster Grant (IBG) and Commercialisation Bridge Grant (CBG) programs.

Innovation and the Digital Economy minister Stephen Dawson said a quarter of these recipients had come from female-founded businesses. These businesses included innovations such as using a digital PCR for fast and reliable assessment of biologicals, an emotional support teddy bear, which has an interactive app, as well as a testing regime to accurately measure antibacterial activity in honey.

“The Cook Government is focused on building our local innovation ecosystem, and our very successful grants program is having a profound impact on driving competition in this exciting market,” said Dawson.

“There were over 230 applications received between the two grant programs, which goes to show how this local ecosystem is burgeoning and is being fed by a great pool of local innovators.”

The 10 IBG recipients will share in $380,157, while the two CBG recipients share $356,000 between them.

The two grant programs support businesses through different stages of their innovation journey.

Reflecting the diversity of the Western Australian innovation landscape, recipients include culturally and linguistically diverse, regional, youth and female founders across a range of sectors.

The IBG increases support for early-stage businesses looking to develop their project. The grant will provide access to research and development, product development and/or commercialisation support services.

The CBG increases provide support for businesses on the often-difficult journey between a commercialised and a sustainable business – the so called ‘Valley of Death’.

The grant will provide access to product, team, intellectual property and commercialisation readiness.

Both programs are an integral component ofthe Cook Government’s multi-million-dollar New Industries Fund, assisting new and emerging businesses in WA, through innovation, to diversify the economy and create new jobs and industries across the State.

This is in line with the State’s Innovation Strategy: ‘Western Australia – the place to innovate’ and Diversify WA framework.

Since early 2022, more than $8 million has been awarded across 176 IBG and CBG projects.

Innovation Booster Grant recipients

Business Name Project Title Grant Forrest Farm Vets Autonomous Cattle Eye Disease Detection System $36,821 Rapid Inflation Systems Rapid Inflation Systems Retrofittable Central Tyre Inflation System $40,000 Ocean Hex Pty Ltd SEED: Enabling large-scale restoration of marine coastal ecosystems $40,000 Ghost Fire Systems Australia Blank Firing Simulator Mark 1 (BFS Mk1) $40,000 QL Space Pty Ltd Comprehensive Blue Carbon Monitoring: Integrating Ground Truth and Space Data $40,000 MALDIID Pty Ltd Implementing digital PCR for fast and reliable assessment of biologicals $36,336 Sea Dragon Botanicals Pty Ltd Commercialisation and Market Entry for a Circular Soap $40,000 Tedology Pty Ltd Research, Development & Commercialisation of an Emotional Support Teddy Bear & App $40,000 Innovation Fishing WA Pty Ltd Innovational Technology to reduce Carbon Emissions and Environmental Impact $40,000 Y-Trace Pty Ltd Quantifying the bioactivity of peroxide honey $27,000

Commercialisation Bridge Grant recipients