Eight cutting-edge projects will share in $12.7 million under round one stage two of the Australian Government’s Critical Technologies Challenge Program, aimed at accelerating quantum technology solutions to nationally significant challenges.

The program provides up to $36 million in grant funding and operates in two stages – up to $500,000 for feasibility studies in stage one, and up to $5 million in stage two to demonstrate proof of concept for projects that progress.

Among the successful recipients, Loughan Technology Group will receive $2.4 million to develop Australia’s first real-time mine-site sensor capable of measuring recoverable rare-earth elements in clay deposits.

La Trobe University will receive $1.1 million to develop a hybrid quantum–classical optimisation system designed to significantly improve energy efficiency in data centre cooling.

Miniprobes will receive $1.2 million to scale and further develop its quantum optical imaging technology for the fast and efficient assessment of diabetes.