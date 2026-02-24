Eight cutting-edge projects will share in $12.7 million under round one stage two of the Australian Government’s Critical Technologies Challenge Program, aimed at accelerating quantum technology solutions to nationally significant challenges.
The program provides up to $36 million in grant funding and operates in two stages – up to $500,000 for feasibility studies in stage one, and up to $5 million in stage two to demonstrate proof of concept for projects that progress.
Among the successful recipients, Loughan Technology Group will receive $2.4 million to develop Australia’s first real-time mine-site sensor capable of measuring recoverable rare-earth elements in clay deposits.
La Trobe University will receive $1.1 million to develop a hybrid quantum–classical optimisation system designed to significantly improve energy efficiency in data centre cooling.
Miniprobes will receive $1.2 million to scale and further develop its quantum optical imaging technology for the fast and efficient assessment of diabetes.
The Critical Technologies Challenge Program aligns with the National Quantum Strategy, which seeks to build a resilient innovation ecosystem capable of harnessing emerging technologies for the benefit of Australians.
It also supports the Future Made in Australia plan by backing domestic innovation in science and digital capability.
By nurturing quantum expertise and supporting proof-of-concept development, the program aims to strengthen Australia’s high-tech manufacturing base and position the country as a global leader in quantum-enabled solutions.