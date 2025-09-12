Melbourne will soon host Australia’s first dedicated electric truck charging hub, following a $12.3 million funding commitment from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

The funding will go to Mondo Power (Mondo) to develop, construct and operate the hub in Laverton North, Melbourne’s west. The project aims to demonstrate the technical and commercial feasibility of electrifying heavy vehicle fleets. Mondo will partner with truck manufacturers to supply vehicles, provide technical support, run trials and conduct long-haul demonstrations. Customers will have access through charging hub memberships, offering site entry, high-speed charging, set pricing, amenities and driver parking.

ARENA chief executive Darren Miller said the initiative underscored the agency’s role in backing innovative solutions to cut emissions from freight transport.

“Through Mondo’s project, we’ll be able to highlight to the heavy transport sector how electrification can be integrated into their existing business models and drive down the high emissions from transporting goods on our roads,” Miller said.

“Transport plays a vital role in Australia’s economy and contributes around 22% of emissions. By backing first of kind innovation like this, we can accelerate the sector’s adoption of clean technologies and bring us closer to our net zero goals.”

The Laverton North facility will feature 14 dual plug electric vehicle chargers purpose-built for heavy battery electric vehicle (BEV) trucks. The funding will also partly offset the cost of 20 heavy BEV trucks.

AusNet chief development officer Jon D’Sylva said the facility represented a breakthrough in transport infrastructure.

“This project marks a major step towards a more sustainable and efficient transport network for Australia,” D’Sylva said.

“Delivering Australia’s clean energy transition is not just about replacing coal-fired power with renewable generation. We need to look holistically across a range of sectors, including transport, at the opportunities to decarbonise and this is just one example of that.”