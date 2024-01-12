$10m Remade in Queensland program to boost remanufacturing

Image: nordroden/stock.adobe.com

Queensland manufacturers are set to recover, recycle and reprocess more sustainable products with help from the Miles Government’s $10 million ReMade in Queensland program.

The grant round is an initiative of the $1.1 billion Recycling and Jobs Fund.

This new round will be called ‘ReMiQ’ as a targeted round of the existing and very successful Made in Queensland (MiQ) program.

Minister for Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher, said, “these grants build on our Government’s investment in Made in Queensland grants, Manufacturing Hubs Grants and Manufacturing Energy Efficiency Grants.

“This means local Queensland businesses are benefiting from more than $145 million in direct investment from this Government. Importantly, our investments in these programs have created and supported more than 7000 jobs across Queensland.

“Helping our manufacturing industry adopt greener practices that are good for business and the environment is a significant step in the journey.

“We know that there is a growing demand for manufacturers to demonstrate sustainability measures and this grant is just one more way the Miles Government is backing Queensland manufacturers to be globally competitive.”

ReMiQ will help local small-to-medium sized manufacturing and recycling businesses adopt remanufacturing processes that reduce waste and energy costs, reuse materials that might otherwise end up in landfill and convert these materials into new manufactured goods.

The ReMiQ program will drive the manufacturing sector’s delivery on the Queensland Government’s Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy, which aims to recover 80 per cent of all waste and achieve 65 per cent recycling rates across all waste types by 2030.

Thanks to direct investment through ReMiQ, Queensland’s manufacturers will be supported to make the most of waste and recycled material streams to develop new products, grow their businesses and drive better environmental and economic outcomes. Direct investment in businesses through the implementation of modern advanced technologies and processes will also help create the manufacturing jobs of the future.

Guidelines for the new grant round are now available on the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water’s website www.rdmw.qld.gov.au/ReMiQ

Applicants can submit an Expressions of Interest (EOI) for grant funding between $50,000 and $2.5 million to support projects that increase the reuse of existing recycled material streams in manufacturing or enable diversification to remanufacture new waste streams.

Expressions of interest for the ReMiQ program open 16 January, with submissions closing 19 February 2024.