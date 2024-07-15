$100 million Federal Government investment into next-generation drones

Image: Australian Defence Force

The Federal Government will invest over $100 million to boost the ADF’s arsenal of drones, ensuring Australian military personnel are provided with cutting-edge lethal and non-lethal capabilities.

The acquisition of two small uncrewed aerial systems (SUAS) will bolster the ADF’s ability to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance and augments the ADF’s existing stock of drones, including those with multiple payload options.

The Quantum-Systems Vector 2-in-1 and Sypaq Systems CorvoX will enhance ADF force protection and potency capabilities.

The systems have capabilities across land and littoral operations and can support the Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force in confined areas, including small marine craft, and urban environments.

Both systems can be deployed as a complement to crewed systems.

Minister for defence industry, the hon Pat Conroy MP said Defence’s partnership with these two companies shows how the Federal government is investing in capabilities the ADF needs to keep Australians safe.

“The delivery of these uncrewed aerial systems in 2025, within a year of project approval, is a significant demonstration of Defence and industry’s strong partnership, and intent to enhance the speed at which we introduce capabilities in support of current and future Defence requirements,” said Conroy.

The partnership with both Quantum Systems and Sypaq Systems is expected to create at least 30 highly skilled jobs in Brisbane and Melbourne.

The two new SUAS will be delivered in 2025 as Defence continues expediting the acquisition of new drones while continuing to trial low-cost, expendable uncrewed and autonomous systems.

This approach will add to the more than 20 drone systems already acquired including models that have been in service for more than a decade and platforms with multiple payload options.

The 2024 Integrated Investment Program (IIP) includes investment in a range of uncrewed and autonomous systems that can work together and complement crewed systems on a range of missions that will support the strategy of denial, hold potential adversaries at risk and increase the potency of ADF capabilities.

The Federal Government is investing more than $10 billion on drones, including at least $4.3 billion on uncrewed aerial systems and $690 million on uncrewed tactical systems for Army.