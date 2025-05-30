$100 million commitment to TAFE WA

Image: arliftatoz2205/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has committed $100 million from the 2025-26 State Budget to keep TAFE WA course fees unchanged in 2026 and $21.9 million to fund more fee-free building and construction courses.

The Budget investment delivers on the Western Australian Government’s commitment to ensuring all Western Australians can access affordable, world-class training, regardless of where they live.

“We recognise that TAFEs play a vital part in growing our State’s workforce, ensuring they are well-skilled for the jobs of tomorrow,” said premier Roger Cook.

“Our Made in WA plan will continue to diversify and strengthen the economy, meaning there will be local jobs for these well-trained students when they graduate.”

Fee settings for 2026 will remain unchanged from 2025, across fee-free and low fee courses, providing more training opportunities for Western Australians.

To the end of April 2025 there have been 28,464 enrolments in fee-free qualifications and skill sets and 35,010 enrolments in Lower fees, Local skills qualifications, which reduce course fees by up to 72 per cent.

Fee-free courses related to childhood education and care, nursing, work health and safety, and information technology have been among the most popular.

A further $21.9 million has been allocated in the Budget to make additional construction courses fee-free.

The following building and construction courses will be fee-free from 2026:

Certificate III in Plumbing;

Certificate III in Wall and Ceiling Lining;

Certificate III in Bricklaying and Blocklaying;

Certificate III in Solid Plastering;

Certificate III in Civil Construction;

Certificate II in Construction; and

Certificate II in Construction Pathways.

Adding these seven courses to the fee-free list in 2026, will expand the number of fee-free building and construction courses available for students wishing to pursue this career path.

The WA Government’s Made in WA plan is driving growth in major sectors of the economy – from building and construction to housing, renewables and clean energy, advanced manufacturing and the defence industry.

The WA Government is investing in the skills and training of the next generation as well as those who are upskilling and reskilling, ensuring they can make the most of these exciting opportunities.

Continuing to support the TAFE sector with affordable, fee-free and low fee courses ensures a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the growing demand across all sectors of the economy.