$10 million Shepparton GOTAFE facility

Image: auremar/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government is opening a construction training facility in Shepparton under Stage 2, to help more Victorians access free GOTAFE training.

Victoria Jaclyn Symes, the member for Northern Victoria has remarked that GOTAFE Shepparton will fill more in-demand jobs.

Students can now access careers in construction at no cost, removing the financial barrier to attaining skilled workers.

“This investment is a game-changer for Shepparton, giving locals the chance to get free, world-class training in construction and plumbing—leading to high-paying, in-demand jobs while helping build more homes for our community,” said Symes.

The new Trade Skills Centre is a hub for training skilled tradespeople to help build more homes in regional Victoria.

The minister for skills and TAFE Gayle Tierney has remarked that this investment will support high-paying careers for Victorians.

“The GOTAFE Trade Skills Centre is making Shepparton a hub for training the next generation of skilled tradespeople—helping build the homes our communities need while creating secure, high-paying jobs for locals,” said Tierney.

“We’re backing TAFE and training providers to ensure every Victorian has access to world-class, affordable education that leads to rewarding careers,” said Tierney.

The GOTAFE acting chief executive officer Phil Paterson said that students need contemporary facilities to learn their craft and develop their skills.