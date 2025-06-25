$10 million project to advance Australia’s green metals future

Image: Pavel Losevsky/stock.adobe.com

The Australian government has funded $10 million to develop the domestic green metals industry across the iron, steel, alumina and aluminium sectors.

The Green Metals Innovation Network (GMIN) – a collaboration between CSIRO and the Heavy Industry Low-carbon Transition Cooperative Research Centre (HILT CRC) – has been established for this development.

GMIN will coordinate a national ecosystem of research, innovation, and capacity building to address key technical and economic challenges.

The network will serve as a national platform for aligning research, fostering innovation, and building expertise. It aims to accelerate the adoption of processing routes for green metals, reduce risks associated with developing and deploying new technologies for Australian ores and conditions, and improve cost-efficiency and performance in novel processing pathways.

Recent annual exports of ores and manufactured products in the iron, steel, alumina, and aluminium sectors are worth nearly $150 billion.

CSIRO will foster collaboration between industry and research, advance knowledge and expertise in green metals, and define education pathways to support the skilled workforce needed for the future green metals sector.

“At CSIRO, we strive to shape technology development that drives low-cost electrification and decarbonisation of our major industries and exports in a competitive, low-carbon global economy.

“The challenge is immense, but equally there is opportunity here for Australia to be an innovator and to create a future where sustainable energy and mineral resources expand our prosperity,” CSIRO chief executive Dr Doug Hilton said.

“By strengthening collaboration between industry and research, GMIN will help fast-track innovation and technology to address gaps in the low-cost production of green metals including iron, steel, alumina and aluminium, as well as Australia’s transition to net zero,” HILT CRC chief executive officer Jenny Selway said.