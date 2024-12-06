$1 million to support South Australian manufacturers in tech adoption

Image: moodboard/stock.adobe.com

A new grant program is available to support South Australian manufacturers adopt advanced technologies, helping the sector to develop new products and lift productivity.

The $1 million Manufacturing Technology Adoption is set to support grants of up to $50,000.

Funding is awarded on a competitive basis with businesses required to match each dollar invested.

Technologies targeted through this program include artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, data analytics, blockchain, computer vision/augmented and virtual reality, Industrial Internet of Things, optics and photonics.

“Accelerating the uptake of technology is critical to driving innovation and productivity and is one of the key objectives of South Australia’s Advanced Manufacturing Strategy,” deputy premier of South Australia, Susan Close.

“Through this program, South Australian manufacturers have an opportunity to adopt transformative technologies, which will significantly bolster South Australia’s industrial competitiveness and economic complexity.

“The flow-on effects will be new or enhanced products that need new markets and position manufacturers favourably for revenue and export growth.”

These transformative technologies have been shown to increase manufacturers’ competitiveness, resilience and sustainability – the key enablers of growth outlined in South Australia’s Advanced Manufacturing Strategy.

Also in the Strategy, released late last year, the South Australian Government outlined its ambitions to restore the state’s status as a manufacturing powerhouse so that it may contribute:

10 per cent of South Australia’s economy (from 6 per cent)

8 per cent of South Australia’s employment (from 7 per cent)

30 per cent of the state’s business R&D spend (from 25 per cent); and

25 per cent of South Australia’s value-added exports (from 20 per cent).

In addition to the new Manufacturing Technology Adoption Program, local manufacturers are set to benefit from approximately 20,000 new training places for students undertaking manufacturing-aligned courses. This is funded through the Australian and South Australian Government’s $2.3 billion National Skills Agreement.

There is a dedicated manufacturing team within the Department of State Development available to connect South Australian manufacturers with these, and other, supports.