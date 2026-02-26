Twenty-two NSW startups will share more than $1 million in funding under the first round of the 2025–26 MVP Ventures Program, as the NSW Government seeks to fast-track new products and services to market.

Published on 26 February 2026, the funding announcement outlines support for businesses operating across priority sectors including housing, manufacturing, energy, health and digital technologies.

The grants are aimed at helping startups move beyond early concepts and prototypes into real-world testing, market uptake and commercial growth. The government has committed an additional $6 million to the MVP Ventures Program in the latest budget, with up to $3 million to be delivered across three competitive rounds in 2025–26.

Minister for innovation, science and technology Anoulack Chanthivong said: “The Minns Labor Government is investing in innovation because it delivers real economic returns: stronger productivity, resilient supply chains and high-value jobs.

“The MVP Ventures Program builds on this Government’s commitment to back NSW innovators with great ideas, helping them take the next step towards commercial success and deliver practical solutions to some of the biggest challenges we face.

“These grant recipients represent the strength and diversity of innovation across NSW. By supporting them, we’re ensuring NSW remains the best place in Australia to start and grow an innovative business.”

Round one recipients include Babylon Nexus, BIMLOGIQ Pty Ltd and Puralink, alongside E&J Enterprises, Loquens, One-Touch Business Technology Solutions, Walking Tall Health and Thermal Dawn.

E&J Enterprises founder Emine Watson said: “Feeding a baby on the go can be incredibly stressful—especially at night or far from home. Bubbafly transforms that chaos into confidence with fresh, instant feeds at the flick of a button.

“This funding will help us take Bubbafly from a proven design into the hands of more families, supporting local manufacturing and delivering a practical solution that makes everyday life easier for parents and carers.”

Loquens founder Benjamin Smoker said: “Clear communication is fundamental to high quality, person-centred care, yet is often taken for granted and not appropriately provided for complex needs clients.

“This support will help us roll out Healingua across NSW and bring practical, clinician led solutions to aged care and health settings.”

Other supported projects include a fintech platform to help medical practices manage cyber risk and compliance, a wearable device to assist people living with Parkinson’s disease, and a residential thermal storage system designed to use daytime solar energy for heating and cooling.

Applications for round two are currently being assessed, with round three expected to open soon.