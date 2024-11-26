$1 billion battery approved in NSW Gov’t

Image: malp/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government has approved a major large-scale battery valued at over $1 billion near Lithgow that is set to play a key role in keeping the lights on during peak demand periods.

The Battery Energy Storage System is among the biggest in Australia and will store excess energy from the electricity grid during non-peak periods.

“With a $1 billion price tag, this battery is among the biggest in Australia,” said Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

“Large-scale batteries are crucial for our state’s energy future. They help store renewable energy, making sure that we have a reliable power supply even when the sun isn’t shining, or the wind isn’t blowing.

The battery is set to ramp up quickly when households need power, during the busy morning and evening times.

The $1 billion Mt Piper BESS will utilise EnergyAustralia’s existing electricity infrastructure near Lithgow and will store up to 500MW / 2,000 MWh to power over 200,000 homes when needed.

The project will create 177 jobs during construction, with developer EnergyAustralia to invest up to $2 million into the Lithgow City LGA through a Voluntary Planning Agreement.

The Mt Piper battery adds to the State’s growing network of large-scale batteries to support the energy transition as coal-fired power retires.

Large-scale batteries are playing an increasingly important role to support solar and wind energy generation. They are steadily improving the strength and reliability of the energy network.