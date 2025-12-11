The Federal Government will invest around $1.4 billion to accelerate development of the MQ-28A Ghost Bat, following a landmark live-fire test that confirmed the Australian-made platform has successfully engaged an airborne target with a live weapon for the first time.

Known as a Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), the Ghost Bat deployed an AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile against an Australian-made Phoenix Jet Uncrewed Aerial Target during trials at the Woomera Test Range in South Australia. Operating alongside a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, the uncrewed aircraft intercepted and destroyed the target.

The new investment includes contracts with Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) for six operational Block 2 aircraft as well as development of an enhanced Block 3 prototype. The Government says the additional capability will lay the foundation for a fully operational air combat platform within the Royal Australian Air Force.

The announcement adds to more than $10 billion the Government is committing to drone capability over the next decade, including at least $4.3 billion for uncrewed aerial systems. CCAs form a major component of the 2024 National Defence Strategy, which prioritises autonomous systems that deliver asymmetric surveillance, strike and survivability advantages.

More than 440 skilled jobs are supported by the Ghost Bat program across 200 Australian suppliers, with 70 per cent of spending directed to Australian industry.

Deputy prime minister Richard Marles said Australia was leading the world in developing autonomous combat aircraft.

“Australia is at the forefront of efforts to develop and field autonomous collaborative combat aircraft to provide asymmetric advantage and enhanced fighting depth for existing crewed platforms,” he said.

“This landmark demonstration proves the MQ-28A Ghost Bat is a world-leading collaborative combat aircraft made and designed in Australia. The successful weapons demonstration underlines its growing potential to deliver an operational capability for the Royal Australian Air Force.”

Defence industry minister Pat Conroy said the system fundamentally changed air combat operations.

“With Ghost Bat, the future of collaborative air combat is right here, right now. Today’s announcement highlights that Australia is leading the world in the development of collaborative combat aircraft,” he said.

“The Ghost Bat transforms a single fighter jet into a formidable team – capable not only of surveillance but also of engaging adversaries. This delivers a vital layer of protection for our aviators who remain our most valuable asset.”

Conroy said the program was a significant investment in sovereign industrial capability, with more than 70 per cent of spending retained in Australia.