$1.4 million grant for SA medical technology research

Image: Thurstan Hinrichsen/peopleimages.com/stock.adobe.com

In November 2024, an investment and philanthropy conference, Sohn Hearts & Minds, was held in Adelaide resulting in the donation of $1.4 million towards South Australian medical technology research.

“Expanding our support to South Australian researchers reflects our commitment to backing world-class medical innovation across Australia,” said Maggie O’Neill from Sohn Hearts & Minds.

“These projects have the potential to drive meaningful change – through cutting-edge medical devices, advancing precision medicine for Indigenous communities, and deepening our understanding of neurodegenerative disease.”

First held in 2016, Sohn Hearts & Minds has used its proceedings from events and activities to fund Australian medical research.

The 2024 event attracted more than 600 attendees and represented more than $1 trillion worth of investment and funds under management.

The recipients of the $1.4 million funding were:

Professor Alex Brown for Kids Research Institute Australia and the Australian National University, who received $830,000.

Professor Karen Reynolds for Flinders University Medical Device Research Institute received $540,000.

Associate Professor Tim Sargeant for SA Health and Medical Research Institute received $100,000.

Brown’s research will support the national Indigenous Genomics agenda, including, community consultation, research, translation, and advocacy designed to deliver the benefits of genomics and precision medicine to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Peoples and communities.

“By putting the development of a precision medicine agenda in the hands of Indigenous peoples, we will see tangible outcomes which meet the health priorities of communities,” said Brown.

Reynolds will use the donation to continue the development of innovative solutions to the medical and allied health sector in medical devices, assistive technologies, instruments, software and systems for understanding, diagnosing, treating, and monitoring medical conditions.

“Thanks to Sohn Hearts & Minds’ generous donation, we will be able to advance multidisciplinary research in medical devices and assistive technologies, fostering collaboration with industry and clinicians to develop innovative solutions that improve patient care and wellbeing,” said Reynolds.

Sargeant will continue his research on the role of autophagy and lysosomal recycling in common age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.

“The generous donation from Sohn Hearts & Minds will enable my research group at SAHMRI to advance our work on the fundamental causes of ageing and age-related diseases in humans,” said Sargeant.