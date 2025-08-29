$1.3 billion boost for ADF counter-drone

Image: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government will invest $1.3 billion over the next decade to bolster counter-drone capabilities for the Australian Defence Force (ADF), accelerating the rollout of systems designed to protect personnel and assets from emerging threats.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, includes the appointment of Leidos Australia as systems integration partner for Project Land 156, under a $45.9 million contract.

The project was launched six months ago with the aim of establishing a continuous delivery model for counter-drone technology, ensuring the ADF has access to cutting-edge systems as they are developed.

Defence industry minister Pat Conroy said the investment was vital for safeguarding Australian troops in a fast-changing security environment.

“Counter-drone technology is critical to keeping our ADF members safe, and that’s why the government is ensuring our soldiers, sailors and aviators are provided with the best technology to protect them,” Mr Conroy said.

He described the project as “both a benchmark and a blueprint for how we continue to deliver speed to capability”.

Under Project Land 156, the government has already introduced more than 120 threat detectors and drone-defeating systems. The new contract with Leidos will see the company deliver and evolve the ADF’s Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft System capability.

The project will rely heavily on Australian industry, supporting more than 160 jobs and creating up to 80 new roles. Its open-architecture approach means additional local companies can be integrated over time, broadening opportunities for the defence supply chain.

By December, the army is expected to conduct a rapid demonstration of an initial counter-drone capability. This will include an Australian-developed command and control platform (Cortex, by Acacia Systems), an effector system from EOS Defence Systems, and a sensor system from Department 13, alongside other technologies.

Mr Conroy said the continuous modernisation model will ensure Australia stays ahead of adversaries in the rapidly evolving field of drone warfare.

“The structure of Project Land 156 will ensure Australia stays ahead of the evolution cycle in relation to counter-drone technology, giving the ADF the capabilities it needs,” he said.